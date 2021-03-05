Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Allegations in Jalgaon case false: Deshmukh
Allegations in Jalgaon case false: Deshmukh

According to media reports, some women from the hostel complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some of them were forced to strip and dance.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:18 AM IST
The woman complainant is mentally unstable, the home minister said.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said the allegations that police officials forced women at a hostel in Jalgaon to strip and dance were false.

Speaking in the state assembly, Deshmukh said, “They visited the hostel, spoke to other residents of the hostel, took their statements, checked the register and found the allegations as unfounded. No policemen entered the hostel premises.”

