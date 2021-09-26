All-women Covid-19 vaccination drive at public centres in Mumbai on Monday

Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) will conduct its second women-only Covid-19 vaccination drive in the city, on Monday, between 10am and 5pm across all municipal and government vaccination centres. On Tuesday, the drive will be held exclusively for students and teachers during the first half of the day between 9am and 2pm, and for citizens due to get their second dose in the second half of the day between 3pm and 8pm. In this afternoon session, no one will be given a first dose at any public vaccination centres.

On September 17, BMC had held a women-only vaccination drive in the city, and a total of 107,934 women were vaccinated in a single day at public vaccination centres. Meanwhile, a total of 127,000 women were vaccinated on that day at both public and private vaccination centres.

So far, 3,802,508 Mumbaiites have received both their doses of the vaccine, so 41% of Mumbaiites above the age of 18 years have been vaccinated. BMC’s total target population - all citizens above the age of 18 years old - is 9,236,500 citizens. The civic body has completed vaccinating 86% of the total population, or 7,925,708 citizens, as of Saturday. There was no vaccination drive on Sunday.

BMC has decided to hold a special vaccination drive for women to reduce the gender disparity in vaccination. According to information available on the CO-Win portal, 5,218,652 women have been vaccinated, while 7,000,944 men have been vaccinated; 2,881 other citizens have been vaccinated.

Women will be able to walk in to public vaccination centres and do not need to pre-book an appointment on online for their vaccine shot. During the second session on Tuesday, for citizens who want to get their second dose, beneficiaries will have to carry along the certificate of their first dose. Teachers and students will be required to carry their identity cards, along with government-issued identification.