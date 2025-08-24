Alone in Kurla, 77-year-old woman duped of her flats, gold, savings worth 2.26 crore by neighbours

MUMBAI: A 77-year-old woman living alone in Kurla’s Nehru Nagar has been cheated of her flats, gold and savings worth ₹2.26 crore by her neighbour and three accomplices, who police say exploited her failing eyesight and trust to obtain her signatures on legal documents and siphon her assets. Police have booked the accused under sections 315, 316, 317, 318, 336, and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.(Representational Photo/PTI)

According to Nehru Nagar police, the accused—identified as local residents Kadir Solanki, Jalaluddin Shaikh, and Akbar Saudagar, along with lawyer Yash Bhandare from Vasai—systematically sold off three properties belonging to the woman, Jayashree Chavan, and misappropriated her jewellery and cash.

The FIR, registered on the complaint of Chavan’s cousin Arpana Warekar, 49, states that Jayashree, a retired Mazgaon Dock telephone operator, had been living alone after the death of her sister Ashalata in 2018. The two, both unmarried, had inherited and purchased multiple properties as well as gold jewellery.

Warekar told police that she grew suspicious during a visit to the neighbourhood last December when she saw Jayashree’s bank passbook in the house of one Arif Solanki, a neighbour who used to help her with chores. Arif reportedly told her that the passbook had been left there by Kadir.

“Warekar later discovered an agreement showing Jayashree’s Virar flat had been sold for just ₹9 lakh to Jalaluddin Shaikh. She also found that Jayashree’s Aadhaar was linked to a phone number belonging to Akbar Saudagar, though Jayashree herself never used a mobile phone,” a police officer said.

Further inquiries revealed that the Belapur flat, worth around ₹75 lakh, had been sold off for ₹22 lakh using a forged power of attorney by Kadir. The Virar flat valued at ₹30 lakh was disposed of for ₹9 lakh, while a shop in Thane worth ₹50 lakh was sold for ₹40 lakh—all allegedly with the help of Bhandare.

When confronted, Jayashree reportedly told her cousin that Kadir would often seek her signatures, telling her they were required for his trips to Dubai. Police believe those signatures were used to prepare powers of attorney and other sale documents.

The accused also allegedly diverted sale proceeds into accounts linked to their own phone numbers, enabling them to withdraw ₹65 lakh. In addition, jewellery and silverware worth ₹7 lakh was taken from Chavan’s home, police said.

In all, investigators estimate that properties worth ₹1.55 crore were sold between 2022 and 2024, apart from the withdrawals and stolen valuables.

Police have booked the four under sections 315 (dishonest misappropriation), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 317 (using stolen property), 318 (cheating), 336 (forgery) and 340 (using forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.