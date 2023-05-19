Amazon leases 4.51 L sq ft in Airoli for data centre

AIROLI: Amazon Data Services Pvt Ltd has sub leased 4.51 lakh sq ft of plot in TTC industrial area in Bonsari in Airoli for a period of 15 years to develop a data centre.

According to the agreement between Newfound Properties and Leasing Private Limited, a K Raheja Corp group company, and Amazon Data ServicesPvt Ltd, the premises will be in a ground plus seven storey building, according to the registration documents accessed and shared by Propstack.com.

The lease period is for 180 months and the total lease area is 4,51,748 sq ft. The lease will commence from August 24, 2023 and the rent finalised between the two parties is ₹6.24 crore per month. The deal also includes an expansion option if Amazon wants to expand its footprint.

The data centre industry has been driving the real estate growth in key cities. The data centre industry grew from 350 MW in 2019 to 722 MW in 2022, registering a robust CAGR of 27%, according to a JLL report released recently.

“Mumbai (including Navi-Mumbai) is expected to see the highest capacity addition, requiring 4.7 million sq. ft. of real estate, followed by Chennai at 2.3 million sq. ft. and Delhi NCR at 1.0 million sq. ft. The investment in real estate and data centre infrastructure required for setting up data centres will require a capital outlay of USD 4.8 billion by 2025,” the JLL report said.

