Amazon integral partner in Maha’s digital transformation: CM

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday met Amazon chief executive officer (CEO) Andy Jassy in the city, on the first day of the latter’s India visit. CM Devendra Fadnavis meets CEO of Amazon Andy Jassy, in Mumbai on Wednesday (ANI)

“We had a nice discussion on how Maharashtra is India’s technology capital and how Amazon is the integral partner in the state’s digital transformation journey,” Fadnavis said in a post on social media platform X. “I was glad to know about the progress of the projects announced via MoU (memorandum of understanding) with AWS (Amazon Web Services) at Davos in 2025, generating 83,100 jobs across India.”

The chief minister lauded Amazon’s biggest single-state commitment in Maharashtra, at $8.3 billion, and said the state was expanding facilities for developing data centers. Maharashtra has already announced its own data center policy, containing provisions and incentives for green data centers. It was also the first state in India to implement a public cloud policy, in collaboration with Amazon, Fadnavis said.

The chief minister thanked Jassy for Amazon choosing Mumbai to establish its first cloud infrastructure in the country back in June 2016. Maharashtra and Amazon’s partnership has only deepened since, he said, citing the company’s six fulfilment centres and more than 200 delivery stations that cater to customers across the world. Thane, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolhapur rank among India’s top 50 exporting cities on Amazon, Fadnavis said.

“I also appreciate Amazon’s social commitment for Maharashtra’s environment — including a ₹10-crore investment in the Vaitarna hydrobasin, expected to replenish 1.3 billion litres of water annually and benefit 700 farmers; planting 300,000 trees in the Western Ghats and investing $1.2 million to restore flamingo habitats around Thane creek; and skilling lakhs of youth for Maharashtra’s future workforce,” the chief minister said.

Fadnavis said apart from data centers, there were significant investment opportunities in healthcare infrastructure, technology-related infrastructure, and artificial intelligence-based skill development. Maharashtra was the leading state in the country in terms of economic strength, its economy is valued at approximately $660 billion, he noted.

The chief minister further said that the nature of employment was changing due to artificial intelligence and it was essential to implement skill development programmes based on this technology, and urged Amazon to collaborate with the government. He said that Maharashtra ranks first in the country in the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and it is developing the necessary ecosystem to implement AI-based skill development programmes for this sector as well.

Fadnavis said that the proposed MedCity project in Navi Mumbai would create a complete healthcare treatment ecosystem at a single location, and urged Amazon to invest in the project.