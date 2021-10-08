Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli likely to be ready by Nov 30
mumbai news

Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli likely to be ready by Nov 30

Following his inspection on September 1, the Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, had instructed that the Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli be opened for public on December 6; civic chief has speeded up the work
The Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli is likely to be ready by November end. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 08:59 PM IST
By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The much-delayed Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli is now likely to be ready by November 30. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has instructed his officials to ensure international quality work and attention to every detail while constructing the memorial.

Following his inspection on September 1, the Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, had instructed that the memorial be opened for public on December 6, which marks the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Bangar has, hence, speeded up the work and held a review meeting of the work with city engineer, Sanjay Desai.

Bangar said, “I have issued instructions to the engineering department that no stone should be left unturned and every aspect should be worked upon in detail to make it world-class infrastructure. No compromise will be acceptable in the memorial work. The memorial should be attractive both from outside and inside. The Vipassana Centre is of utmost significance and hence it should be designed to ensure that there is complete quiet.”

The library interior and ambience should be unique with a reading facility there. Along with a collection of books, there should also be e-books that the youth relate to and hence an e-library should also be in place, he added.

A visual presentation of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s life journey would be shown through QR code. Babasaheb’s speech will also be telecast through augmented reality.

