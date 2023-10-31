Ambernath

Ambernath citizens complain to MPCB over garbage burning

The Ambernath Citizens Forum has complained to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) alleging that Ambernath Municipal Council is illegally dumping garbage on a private road and burning it near the railway track, reducing visibility for Express and local trains and causing pollution.

Residents of Ambernath East area of B-cabin have been facing a lot of health issues after inhaling heavy smoke. After COVID pandemic, the masks were removed by other citizens of the city but in Ambernath, the residents of B-cabin area continue to sport the masks due to the smoke emanating from the garbage. Residents have been complaining of burning sesation in the eyes, cough, and other skin allergies.

Sunil Sonawane, resident of the B-cabin area, said, “ The Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) is illegally dumping city garbage on private land adjacent to the railway track, and they have been setting these heaps on fire every day. From past 10 days, the air quality deteriorated so much that we couldn’t see any vehicle ahead due to smoke. The smell of the smoke was also really weird and not breathable for children and senior citizens. Most of the society residents have been coughing badly.”

The members of Ambernath citizens forum have recorded videos and have sent complaint letters to several government authorities to stop the situation and take action against unknown people who set the garbage on fire. ACF MEMBER Satyajit Burman said, “The fire at the illegal dumping causes severe air pollution and puts citizens lives to risk. We have seen garbage vehicles of Ambernath Municipal corporations emptying it in this open empty area from past few months and now some unknown persons also setting this garbage at fire. We have recorded videos of local trains slowing down due to zero visibility due to the dense smoke.”

Burman said the local shopkeepers and the residents do not have any option but to shut their windows. “The illegal dumping and subsequent fires not only harm the environment but also endanger the health of citizens. We have phoned fire brigade, disaster management and Ambernath Municipal corporation officers to resolve the issue, but no one has helped us or suggested any permanent solution to the problem,” he added.

When contacted, Prashant Rasal, Chief officer of AMC, said, “ We are addressing the issue. Soon we will find the culprits who are doing this and a solution for the problem.”

