Amid decline in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra to further ease curbs

Amid a sustained decline in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has further eased restrictions and decided to extend operational timings for restaurants and shops from the current 10 pm deadline. The state reported 1,485 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, its lowest single-day spike in over 17 months. On May 12, 2020, the state added 1,026 cases. Mumbai reported 371 fresh cases on Monday and four fatalities.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said it has decided to extend shop timings in Mumbai till midnight, while restaurants can remain open till past 1 am. The disaster management department will draft guidelines in this regard ahead of Diwali.

The state government on Monday announced that amusement parks, excluding water rides, will resume operations from October 22. A decision on water parks will be made at a later date.

On Monday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a series of meetings, including with the members of the Covid-19 task force, to decide the further easing of restrictions. He also met representatives of theatres and cinema halls, and a delegation of truck, tempo, and bus transport federation. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was present in the two meetings.

