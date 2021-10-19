Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Amid decline in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra to further ease curbs
mumbai news

Amid decline in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra to further ease curbs

The state government on Monday announced that amusement parks, excluding water rides, will resume operations from October 22. A decision on water parks will be made at a later date
On Monday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a series of meetings, including with the members of the Covid-19 task force. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 06:25 PM IST
By Swapnil Rawal

Amid a sustained decline in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has further eased restrictions and decided to extend operational timings for restaurants and shops from the current 10 pm deadline. The state reported 1,485 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, its lowest single-day spike in over 17 months. On May 12, 2020, the state added 1,026 cases. Mumbai reported 371 fresh cases on Monday and four fatalities.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said it has decided to extend shop timings in Mumbai till midnight, while restaurants can remain open till past 1 am. The disaster management department will draft guidelines in this regard ahead of Diwali.

The state government on Monday announced that amusement parks, excluding water rides, will resume operations from October 22. A decision on water parks will be made at a later date.

Also Read: Maharashtra allows eateries to stay open till midnight, eases norms for shops

On Monday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a series of meetings, including with the members of the Covid-19 task force, to decide the further easing of restrictions. He also met representatives of theatres and cinema halls, and a delegation of truck, tempo, and bus transport federation. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was present in the two meetings.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra allows eateries to stay open till midnight, eases norms for shops

Aryan Khan's fundamental rights must be protected, NCB probed: Sena leader to SC

Tragedy averted as RPF constable saves woman who fell from train at Kalyan 

Mumbai Police bans Eid-e-Milad processions owing to Covid-19, except 2 locations
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP