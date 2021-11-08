Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amid fears of 3rd wave of Covid-19, Mumbai bans mass gatherings at seafronts for Chhath

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday it will make artificial ponds in several areas across the city. The regional offices concerned will be responsible for making these ponds and filling them once the festivities are concluded.
The BMC said that festivities during Chhath Puja have been restricted due to Mumbai registering over 1,700 Covid-19 infections between October 1 till November 6. (ANI file photo. Representative image)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday that mass gatherings at seafronts in Mumbai will be banned for Chhath Puja as the threat of a third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic looms large.

The BMC said it will make artificial ponds in several areas across the city. The regional offices concerned will be responsible for making these ponds and filling them once the festivities are concluded. Offices have to ensure that there is no overcrowding in these artificial structures and all Covid-19 norms are followed.

"Considering the heavy crowd which generally gathers at seafronts in Mumbai for Chhath Puja, it would be difficult to adhere to the pandemic norms, especially social distancing. Therefore mass gatherings at sea fronts need to be avoided and the police department should ensure that there won't be such gatherings," according to the BMC's revised guidelines.

The number of devotees for indoor celebrations has been restricted to 100. On the other hand, a maximum of 200 people can take part in outdoor celebrations.

"The limit for the open-air ceremonies will be 50 per cent of the capacity but a maximum of 200 people. Similarly, the limit for ceremonies to be held at an indoor office is 50 per cent of the total capacity, but a maximum of 100 people," the guidelines also stated.

Only those people who are fully vaccinated are allowed to participate in mass Puja locations and thermal screening have to be installed in such venues.

The BMC said that festivities during Chhath Puja have been restricted due to Mumbai registering over 1,700 Covid-19 infections between October 1 till November 6.

The city has so far recorded 758,673 cases and 16,281 deaths due to the viral disease. On Monday, the daily tally remained above the 200-mark after 206 infections were recorded while five more patients died.

