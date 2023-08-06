Amit Shah holds meeting with CM, two deputies on poll prep

Mumbai: As part of his two-day visit to Pune, Union home minister Amit Shah held meetings on Saturday with chief minister Eknath Shinde, his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar along with key BJP leaders and took stock of the political scenario in the state.

**EDS: IMAGE VIA @CMOMaharashtra** Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah being received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others upon his arrival, in Pune, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_05_2023_000220A) (PTI)

According to sources, he discussed the preparations for forthcoming local body and general elections and the alliance’s target of winning 45 seats from Maharashtra.

Shah arrived in Pune at 7.40pm for his two-day tour and reached a hotel after visiting a relative in the city. Also present at the meeting were party leaders Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Chandrakant Patil at the hotel. Shinde and Ajit dada received Amit Shah at Pune airport in the evening. While Fadnavis joined Shah at the hotel.

“There are no official meetings with the party or the alliance partner leaders, but the union minister held meetings with the chief minister, both the deputy chief ministers and key party leaders to take stock of the political atmosphere. He discussed the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year and the party’s prospects in Pune and western Maharashtra. The party expects better performance in Pune and other western Maharashtra districts like Satara, Ahmednagar, Sangli after the induction of Ajit Pawar faction in state government. The party leadership believes that the alliance with the NCP faction would help them in scoring better in western and central Maharashtra,” said a BJP leader requesting anonymity.

Shah will chair an official function of launching a web portal meant for the multi-state cooperative banks at a function at Ramkrishna More auditorium in Pimpri Chinchwad.

“The meetings of the CM and his deputies were related to the government functioning and the perception among the people after third ruling partner joined. Shah was also apprised about the schemes launched by the government and the steps taken to take them and the central scheme to the people. They also spoke the expansion of the cabinet to induct more MLAs from three parties and the possibilities of more NCP MLAs joining Ajit Pawar faction,” said a leader from Shiv Sena-led by Shinde.

According to the BJP leader Shah also discussed law and order situation in the state in the wake of current crime incidents. “Cases of communal tension, attempts of Love Jihad are believably supported by a few political parties, the party leaders believe. Shah discussed them with Fadnavis and also took information about the killing of four people in Jaipur Express four days ago,” he said.

