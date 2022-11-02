Amravati Municipal Corporation issues demolition notices for dilapidated buildings

The Amravati Municipal Corporation has issued demolition notices to owners of 32 dilapidated buildings after five people were killed when a two-storey commercial building collapsed on Sunday.

Municipal commissioner Pravin Ashtikar said notices have been served for vacating them. “We have vacated one building and will ensure the rest are vacated by the end of this month to prevent such tragedies.”

Former mayor Milind Chimote demanded that the engineer, who provided the structural audit certificate to the dilapidated building should be booked.

Ex-Maharashtra minister Sunil Deshmukh separately led a Congress delegation, which submitted a memorandum to divisional commissioner Dilip Pandharpatte and Ashtikar, demanding strict action against those responsible for the tragedy. The memorandum demanded financial assistance and employment for families of the five.

Ashtikar said Pandharpatte is inquiring into the matter and added the state government has announced ₹5 lakh assistance each to the families of the five. “The medical expenses of the injured persons would be borne by the state government.”