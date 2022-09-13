Amravati police transfers cases filed against Ranas to state CID

NAGPUR The state home ministry issued directives to the Amravati police on Tuesday to transfer the investigation of various cases filed against Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband Bandera MLA Ravi Rana to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government came to power in the state, the Ranas spoke to the deputy chief minister, who is also in charge of the home portfolio, and said that most of the cases against them were politically motivated and hence, should be investigated by a neutral agency.

“The cases, which were being investigated by the Amravati police, have been transferred to the CID,” Ravi Rana said. He alleged that although there is a spurt in crime in Amravati city, the commissioner Aarti Singh “was busy amassing wealth”.

He further claimed, “Now that the cases will be probed by the CID, the truth will surface and appropriate action will be taken against Singh.” He added that action must be taken against “corrupt” police inspector Rajapeth Manish Thakre too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, women and children of local police department staged protests against Navneet Rana for creating ruckus at the Rajapeth police station on the issue of a missing a girl and claiming “love jihad”, which was found to be untrue. The protesters demanded action against Rana for abusing and threatening police personnel.

Moreover, a sizable section of retired police officers and police personnel also took out a morcha on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner Dr Aarati Singh, asking her to book Navneet Rana for threatening policemen and abusing them.

The cases against the Ranas include a protest they held during Diwali two years ago to get justice for farmers. The couple was also booked by the local police on a row over the removal of the Chhatrapatil Shivaji Maharaj statue on the Rajapeth Udan Bridge. After the statue was removed by the Amravati Municipal Corporation after an order from the Municipal Commissioner Praveen Ashtikar in the middle of the night in January this year, Rana supporters staged a protest against the police. Some of the protesters allegedly threw ink on Ashtikar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On January 12, Ravi Rana installed a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue on the Rajapeth flyover without the civic body’s permission. The local authorities took cognisance of the incident and city police booked Rana couple, along with their supporters. Ravi Rana had alleged that Ashtikar was under pressure from the then Amravati Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur and was made to file cases against them.