Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ananya Pandey reaches NCB office after summons in cruise drug seizure case
mumbai news

Ananya Pandey reaches NCB office after summons in cruise drug seizure case

Ananya Pandey reached NCB office at 4.15pm in response to summons by the federal drug enforcement agency. NCB had earlier carried out searches at her house.
Actor Ananya Panday reached NCB office along with her father Chunky Pandey at Ballard Estate in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Anshuman Poyrekar)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 05:03 PM IST
By Vijay Kumar Yadav

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Pandey on Thursday joined the investigation in the cruise drug seizure case in which the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested 20 people including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

NCB summoned Ananya Pandey after a team of the agency officers searched her house on Thursday as the investigators reportedly came across WhatsApp chats exchanged between her and Aryan Khan. An NCB officer said the chats were “drugs related“.

Ananya Pandey reached NCB office at 4.15 pm and was accompanied by her father Chunky Pandey.

In Pics: Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday reach NCB office after raids at her home

Aryan was arrested on October 3 following raid on a cruise ship anchored at International Cruise Terminal in Mumbai. The cruise was set to go to Goa when NCB conducted searches of the guests and arrested Aryan along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha. The agency claimed to have found 6 grams of Charas in a plastic pouch concealed in Arbaaz’s shoe.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, on Wednesday a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court denied bail to Aryan, saying there was prima facie evidence that the 23-year-old son was indulging in “illicit drug activities” on a regular basis, and could commit a similar offence if released. The court also rejected bail pleas of Arbaaz, 26, and Dhamecha, 28.

Aryan is presently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Central prison. His father Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday morning met him at the prison, first time since his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation puts on hold installation of CCTV cameras in civic schools

Thane police crack theft case using time-consuming investigation tool

Cruise ship drugs case: Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on Oct 26

SC okays Maharashtra plan for 25 crore lying in court registry for years
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP