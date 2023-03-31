Andheri, Borivali stations to get 24x7 restaurant-on-wheels

Mumbai: The first 24x7 restaurant-on-wheels on the western line will come up at Andheri and Borivali stations in line with the one in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Meanwhile, CR will replicate this 32-seater restaurant outside other stations as well. “At Dadar and Kurla LTT, the plan is in the advanced stage. The plot has also been identified. These are important stations where commuter movement is high,” said a CR official. (HT PHOTO)

“The restaurant-on-wheels is under consideration and tenders have been called for the same,” said Sumit Thakur, chief PRO of Western Railway (WR).

As per sources, the eatery will be located at Andheri East and will spread over 143 square metres. It is likely to come up on the autorickshaw deck, which is underutilised by the rail authorities. It was constructed more than seven to eight years ago at a cost of ₹10 crore. As per tender specifications, the kitchen will be situated below the ramp in an area of 250 square feet.

Andheri station – which connects with the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 line – on average, sees a daily footfall of more than three to four lakh commuters. “It connects to offices, MNCs, residential societies, educational institutions, etc, which will probably attract customers into the restaurant-on-wheels,” said sources.

Similarly, as of now, WR authorities have decided to build the restaurant at Borivali East.

CR authorities are also looking to start this restaurant outside the Neral, Kalyan and Igatpuri stations in the near future.

At CSMT, the restaurant-on-wheels outside platform 18 sees a daily footfall of 250 to 350 depending on the day of the week.