Andheri woman held for duping textile mill owner of 5.52 crore

A woman from Andheri has been arrested after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her for allegedly cheating a textile mill owner to the tune of ₹5.52 crore last year. Her husband has also been booked in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Radhavallabh Kejriwal, 60, a resident of Cuffe Parade, had claimed in his complaint that he knew businessman Ravie Lalpurria and his wife Kiran as both of them were attached to Parmartha Seva Samiti, a Tardeo-based NGO.

The complainant said that in 2012, Ravie sought a loan from him, claiming that he needed someone to invest in two of his companies. After finalising terms, Kejriwal issued cheques for ₹5.52 crore.

“The Lalpurrias paid back part of the loaned money via cheques but they could not be deposited in the bank during the lockdown. When the restrictions were eased in June 2020, my father sought fresh cheques as the earlier ones had expired. However, the couple said they didn’t even know my father and that there was no question of paying him,” Kejriwal’s daughter, Preeti Goel, told HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal later contacted the companies that Ravie claimed to have owned, and was told that the couple had nothing to do with them. He then approached the police and an FIR was registered in September 2021.

“Simultaneously, we filed a case under the Negotiable Instruments Act at the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Girgaum,” Goel said.

Last week, the court issued non-bailable warrants against the couple. The police arrested Kiran on September 15.

Advocate Ashok Saraogi, who is representing the Lalpurrias, said Kiran was granted bail the same day.

“Ravie appeared in the court a day later and the warrant against him was cancelled. The entire case is a manipulated one,” Saraogi said.