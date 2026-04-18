Anganwadi workers oppose ‘Nari Vandan Abhiyan’ campaign push; raise privacy, legal concerns

Mumbai: Anganwadi workers in the state have opposed alleged directives from Integrated Child Development Services officials asking them to promote the ‘Nari Vandan Abhiyan’, saying they are being forced into campaign activities unrelated to their duties.

Mumbai...25th November 2010...news... Slumkids studying at Anganwadi, Bandra East - HT Photo by Puneet Chandhok (Hindustan Times)

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According to the union, instructions were shared on WhatsApp groups asking workers to hold meetings with women and get them to support the campaign by giving a missed call to a designated number. Workers were also allegedly told to collect women’s photographs and signatures and submit them through WhatsApp.

Describing the move as “objectionable”, the Anganwadi Karmachari Sanghatana said the campaign is linked to the pending women’s reservation bill that has not yet been passed by Parliament. The bill proposes 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

“Forcing women to support a political campaign before the bill is approved by parliament is inappropriate and suspicious,” the union added.

The association’s president, Shubha Shamim, said such tasks fall outside the scope of Anganwadi workers’ responsibilities. “Such instructions could amount to a violation of court directives, which prohibit the use of government scheme employees for political purposes,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} The union also raised privacy and rights concerns, stating that forcing people to provide their signatures and photographs violates citizen’s freedom of expression and privacy. The union also demanded that the authorities provide a written copy of the order issued to Anganwadi workers and clarify the government resolution or circular under which such instructions were given. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The union also raised privacy and rights concerns, stating that forcing people to provide their signatures and photographs violates citizen’s freedom of expression and privacy. The union also demanded that the authorities provide a written copy of the order issued to Anganwadi workers and clarify the government resolution or circular under which such instructions were given. {{/usCountry}}

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