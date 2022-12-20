Angry relatives assault doctors, nurses after kin’s death in Kalyan hospital

KALYAN: Furious upon learning that their relative died during treatment at Sai Sanjivani Criticare Hospital in Kalyan West, the family on Monday afternoon attacked the doctors and women medical staff and tried to vandalise the hospital property.

The CCTV footage showed the relatives dragging the doctors, tearing off their clothes, and male relatives of the woman beating up women medical staff. They fled after the attack.

According to the police, the woman had consumed poison and was admitted to the private hospital on December 15.

The deceased woman, identified as Ganga Shinde, died during treatment on Monday. In response, her relatives tried to vandalise the hospital and attacked the doctors and nurses, accusing them of negligence.

The angry relatives also tried to topple the oxygen cylinders, damage the medical equipment etc.

The CCTV footage also showed that when the relatives from her maternal side and her husband’s relatives arrived at the hospital following her death, there was an argument between them, before the attack began.

Dr Sunil Chavan, who heads the hospital, said, “The incident happened around 1.45 pm. The patient Ganga Shinde who had been treated for poisoning was responding to the treatment and that’s why she was moved from the ICU to the ward. The exact cause of death will be revealed in the post-mortem soon but I have no doubt that it was due to the poison.” He said two doctors and three women staff were assaulted by 8 to 10 relatives of the patient.

SB Honmane, senior inspector, Mahatma Phule police station said, “The relatives of a woman who died during treatment beat up doctors and tried to vandalise the hospital. We have lodged an offence, and will get the CCTV footage which has captured the incident for further investigations.” The recording of statements by the police was on till late evening.

The unidentified accused were booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.