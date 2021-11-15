Anil Deshmukh, former Maharashtra home minister, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A holiday court on November 6 had sent Deshmukh (71), arrested over money laundering charges, to judicial custody for 14 days after rejecting the ED's plea seeking an extension of remand.
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh being taken to special court for remand by ED officials in Mumbai. (PTI)
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was on Monday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a special court Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under various sections of PMLA on November 1.

A holiday court on November 6 had sent Deshmukh (71) to judicial custody for 14 days after rejecting the ED's plea seeking an extension of remand.

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had levelled extortion and money laundering allegations against him.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including, asking suspended police officer Sachin Waze to collect 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

