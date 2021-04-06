Anil Deshmukh moves Supreme Court against HC order directing CBI probe into corruption allegations against him
Anil Deshmukh, former home minister of Maharashtra, has moved the Supreme Court against a Bombay High Court order directing the CBI to probe the corruption allegations against him.
