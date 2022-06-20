ED summons Sena's Anil Parab days after he fails to appear before agency officials

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Anil Parab for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case on Tuesday. The case is linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of his resort in Dapoli, Ratnagiri.

This is the second summon served to the minister. He had skipped the last summons that was served to him on June 14.

The central agency has summoned Parab for questioning at its zonal office in Mumbai.

An aide of Parab had said last time that the minister had submitted a reply to the ED summons on Tuesday itself, and therefore he did not appear before it.

In May, the ED had raided premises of the 57-year-old Sena leader and some persons allegedly linked to him. Parab is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and is also the state parliamentary affairs minister.

After the raids on May 26, the ED had questioned Parab and recorded his preliminary statement as part of the case filed after taking cognisance of a recent Union Environment Ministry show-cause notice that termed the Dapoli resort "illegal".

