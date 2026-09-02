Mumbai, The health condition of social activist Anna Hazare, admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, has improved, and he is now taking proper meals on the doctor's advice, his close associate said on Wednesday.

Anna Hazare's health improving, to remain in Mumbai hospital for 2 days, says aide

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According to the latest information received from doctors, the 89-year-old activist will remain admitted at Bombay Hospital for another two days under observation, he said.

"Doctors have visited Anna and checked him. His condition has improved. Anna is now having a proper meal as well, as per the doctor's advice," the aide told PTI.

"We also want his full recovery before Anna leaves for Ralegan Siddhi in Ahilyanagar district," he added.

Hazare was admitted to Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night after his blood reports indicated a renal infection, his aide Datta Awari earlier said.

Consultant physician Dr Gautam Bhansali on Tuesday said Hazare was stable and recovering.

The anti-graft crusader was brought to Mumbai from his native Ralegan Siddhi village, where he had initially been admitted to a local medical facility for treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} He was admitted to a hospital in Ahilyanagar last week and had recovered before being shifted to Mumbai following the renal infection, according to the aide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was admitted to a hospital in Ahilyanagar last week and had recovered before being shifted to Mumbai following the renal infection, according to the aide. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Hazare at the hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening and enquired about his health. Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had also visited the hospital earlier in the day to enquire about his condition.

The Armyman-turned-activist, a Padma Bhushan recipient, has led several movements over the years to promote rural development, improve transparency in government functioning and curb corruption.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.