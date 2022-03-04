Another FIR against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for ‘illegally’ tapping phones of Sena leaders

Mumbai: A fresh First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla for allegedly tapping phones of two senior Shiv Sena leaders while she was heading the State Intelligence Department (SID).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the third such FIR registered against Shukla for illegal phone tapping. Earlier Mumbai’s Cyber police and Pune police had also registered FIRs alleging the role of the 1988-batch IPS officer in the phone tapping of political leaders.

A senior police officer confirmed that the fresh case was registered at the Colaba police station on Thursday night, but refused to divulge further details.

Another police officer, who asked not to be named, said that Shukla has been booked under section 165 (public servant obtaining any valuable thing, without consideration, from a person concerned in any proceeding or business transacted by such public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Telegraph Act.

Shukla, 57, is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The alleged tapping of phones had taken place when Shukla headed the state intelligence department (SID), which is located in the state police headquarters and falls in the jurisdiction of Colaba police station.

According to home minister Dilip Walse-Patil, during her tenure, Shukla tapped phones of some political leaders like Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh on the pretext that the politicians were linked with the drugs business in Maharashtra.

Pune police had last week registered an FIR against Shukla for a similar offence.

Mumbai cyber police had on March 26, 2021, filed a case on a state intelligence department (SID) complaint against unknown persons for allegedly leaking the report submitted by Shukla, over the purported payments for transfers within the police department when she was the commissioner of intelligence in August 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shukla’s report named senior politicians, middlemen, and police officers, who allegedly sought transfers and postings of their liking. The report referred to “monetary exchange” between officers and middlemen acting in close connection with politicians.

Home department officials had said that the copy that was reportedly leaked was the SID’s office copy and did not bear Shukla’s signature.

Former Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte had also submitted a report to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, detailing the circumstances in which Shukla created the report.

Kunte’s report added Shukla intercepted calls of six persons in the name of “public safety” and thus “misguided the authorities”. It said no transfers of police officers took place between June 27 and September 1, 2020, the period in which the calls were intercepted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kunte’s report questioned whether Shukla had leaked the report. It said if that were the case then she would be liable for “strict action”.

“The report leak had led to the breach of privacy and defamation of the officers whose names have been mentioned in it. The deals for the transfers mentioned in it and actual transfers done by the government differ. This proves that there was no question of any scam in the transfers,” Kunte’s report said.