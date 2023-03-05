Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Anti Human Trafficking unit arrests 18 Bangladeshi nationals in Ghansoli

Anti Human Trafficking unit arrests 18 Bangladeshi nationals in Ghansoli

ByRaina Assainar
Mar 05, 2023 06:12 PM IST

The Anti Human Trafficking unit of Navi Mumbai has arrested 18 Bangladeshi immigrants who were illegally residing in Ghansoli since last year. Among those arrested, 10 are women and eight men who worked as labourers, house helps and auto rickshaw drivers in Navi Mumbai

The Anti Human Trafficking unit of Navi Mumbai has arrested 18 Bangladeshi immigrants who were illegally residing in Ghansoli since last year. Among those arrested, 10 are women and eight men who worked as labourers, house helps and auto rickshaw drivers in Navi Mumbai.

All of them had gathered at Morya apartment in Ghansoli village on Wednesday night for celebrating marriage anniversary of one of them. An informer tipped the Anti Human Trafficking unit of Navi Mumbai about them, following which, a team reached the location.

“On reaching the location, we found the group of people having a get together on the terrace of the building. On interrogating them further about their identity proofs, they told us they do not have any India indentity cards and admitted that they were Bangladeshi citizens,” a police officer from Anti Human Trafficking unit said.

The Police got an information that the group were in the process of getting Indian Aadhar cards and Pan cards illegally and are verifying the information. All 18 have been booked under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act with Rabale police.

They were working in different parts of Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, Kalwa and Shilphata since the last six months to one year.

