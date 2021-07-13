Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Antibody cocktail shows promise: Analysis by SevenHills Hospital doctors

By Jyoti Shelar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:03 AM IST
The experimental monoclonal antibody cocktail, which was administered to former United States President Donald Trump, has shown good results in 199 Covid-19 patients admitted to civic-run SevenHills Hospital. Persistent fever in patients resolved within 48 hours and there was an overall reduction in days of hospitalisation, doctors have observed.

The cocktail drug used at SevenHills Hospital included two monoclonal antibodies — Casirivimab and Imdevimab. Monoclonal antibodies are artificial antibodies injected into a patient to mimic the action of the natural antibodies.

So far, 212 patients at SevenHills Hospital have received the cocktail drug, but doctors have analysed the data of only 199 patients. “We did not record any mortality in the 199 patients that were studied, and their recovery was quicker,” said Dr Maharudra Kumbhar, an officer on special duty at the hospital. “We currently have the drug for nearly 700 patients. Our analysis will continue as we administer it to more patients,” he said.

The patients who received the drug were aged between 18 and 94 years. At least 74 patients had one or more comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease among others. At the time of administering the cocktail drug, 179 patients had persistent fever, 158 had a cough with or without fever, and four patients required oxygen support. All the patients were categorised as mild to moderate.

The analysis, conducted over the past four weeks, by the team of doctors further states that the average hospitalisation period for such patients is around 13 to 14 days while for those who received the antibody cocktail, it came down to five to six days. While the patients were fit for discharge, they were kept in the hospital for monitoring. Only one patient’s condition deteriorated and required oxygen support.

“It is crucial to use the drug at the right time,” said infectious disease expert Dr Vasant Nagvekar, who is also a member of the state’s Covid-19 task force. He has administered the cocktail drug to nearly 20 patients so far. “The drug has shown promising results in all patients. I have not seen any adverse effects so far,” he said.

The drug comes in a pack of two vials containing monoclonal antibodies. One vial can be used for two patients. “The cost of the drug is around 1.2 lakh, but we use it in pairs so the cost for each patient is around 60,000,” said Nagvekar.

The civic body has procured the drug through an initiative by the National Health Mission and is administering it to patients free of cost.

