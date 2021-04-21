Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Antilia bomb scare case: Statement of Sachin Vaze’s driver recorded
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Antilia security scare case and the murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran, on Tuesday received the statement of the driver of suspended assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Vaze, recorded before a metropolitan magistrate
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Antilia security scare case and the murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran, on Tuesday received the statement of the driver of suspended assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Vaze, recorded before a metropolitan magistrate. Vaze, who was arrested in the case, is a prime suspect in both cases.

The said driver is a police constable and attached to the crime intelligence unit (CIU) which was headed by Vaze at the relevant time. Police sources said that the police driver was in the know of most of Vaze’s activities and his statement holds value in the case to prove Vaze’s involvement in the crimes.

The driver’s statement was recorded before a metropolitan magistrate at the Esplanade court under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

NIA has not revealed any information on the development. Calls and messages to the senior NIA officers remained unanswered.

So far NIA has arrested four people in the case, including Vaze, and his colleague suspended API Riyazuddin Kazi, and presently all are in judicial custody.

