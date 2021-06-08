Antilia bomb scare, Hiran murder: NIA seeks 90 days to file charge sheet

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought another ninety days to file charge sheet against the five people booked in connection with planting of an explosive-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in South Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran who was linked to the vehicle.

In its application, the NIA claimed they need to probe involvement of terrorist organisation, Jaish-ul-Hind, in the episode and also the outfit’s alleged demand of money.

The application is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

“Accused persons in furtherance of the larger conspiracy along with others, had placed a threat note along with gelatin sticks (explosive) inside the vehicle in order to threaten Ambani family and subsequently threat letter has emerged demanding money by/of Jaish-ul-Hind is very serious act. The involvement of Jaish-ul-Hind and its involvement in demand of money needs deeper probe regarding terrorist involvement,” reads the application.

Also Read | Car used for Hiran’s murder brought by cop Sunil Mane: Mumbai Police chief in dismissal order

The agency also sought for extension of period of detention of the five accused namely, former Mumbai police officers Sachin Vaze, Riyazuddin Kazi and Sunil Mane, and cricket bookie Naresh Gor and former policeman Vinayak Shinde for further 90 days.

On February 25, a Mahindra Scorpio was found abandoned near Ambani’s residence, Antilia, with 20 gelatin sticks and a threatening note, and a case was registered with Gamdevi police station on the same day.

Vaze was in charge of the investigation of the case, but was removed after reports emerged of his links with Hiran, who had the SUV, and reported it stolen on February 17. Hiran himself was found dead in a creek near Mumbra on March 5. It emerged that Vaze had borrowed the car in November and returned it in early February.

NIA took over the explosives case on March 8 and the murder case on March 24. Vaze was named the main accused in both and was arrested by NIA on March 13.

To contain the damage, the Maharashtra government transferred police commissioner Param Bir Singh over his management of the case. The police officer subsequently wrote a letter to the chief minister alleging that then home minister Anil Deshmukh instructed Vaze and some other Mumbai police officers to extort ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants, hookah parlours and later approached the courts.

The Bombay high court eventually asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the matter, prompting Deshmukh’s resignation. The central agency conducted a preliminary enquiry and registered an offence against Deshmukh on April 24.