App-based taxis, autos stage fresh protest, seek new policy rollout

MUMBAI: For the third time in two months, taxi and autorickshaw drivers using app-based aggregators for bookings took to the streets on Tuesday, against operators and the state government, after the latter announced a new policy to regulate their fares.

Drivers are demanding that aggregators implement the new fare structure under the Maharashtra Aggregator Policy, 2025, announced by the Maharashtra government on September 16. They also want the state to set up a welfare board for drivers.

Their primary complaint, however, is that the aggregator companies such as Uber, Ola and Rapido have refused to implement the new fare structure. Under the new policy, the base fare for aggregator cabs will be ₹22.72 per km, while the fare for aggregator autos will be ₹17.14 per km. These rates can go up 150% during surge pricing or peak demand, or fall 25% during low demand.

Under the new policy, the companies are also expected to provide the government with details such as the number of taxis and drivers registered with them, among other things.

Two cities, two protests

In Mumbai, the Bhartiya Gig Kamgar Manch led by Dr Keshav Kshirsagar led a day-long protest march from Azad Maidan to Mantralaya, with drivers wanting to discuss their issues with state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik. In Pune, the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) led by Prashant Sawardekar met aggregator companies to sort out issues.

“The transport department is penalising drivers for illegally plying and overcharging passengers. However, no action is being initiated against operators, who are not following the government’s directives. So, on Tuesday, we protested and also tried to meet the transport minister, who did not give us any time,” said Kshirsagar.

Rather than aim at solutions, the state transport department on Tuesday sent Kshirsagar and the union a letter warning them of action if they continued to “defame” the transport authorities through banners and stickers.

“Our department has always addressed the complaints and grievances raised by unions. We have met the unions in person to understand the problems and responded to your letters. However if the unions, for no reason continue to defame the transport department, then we will have to take strict legal action,” reads the letter written by Bharat Kalaskar, secretary, Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA).

In Pune, Sawardekar said that Uber and Ola have agreed to revise their fares as mandated by the government, keep the surge band up to 1.5 times the fares, and follow all aspects of the Maharashtra Aggregator Policy, 2025. “If Rapido does not agree to follow the new policy, we will boycott them,” said Sawardekar.

Seeking accountability

Transport experts say the new policy will make app-based cab operators accountable under the law, and ensure that passengers are not exploited through undue surge pricing. AV Shenoy, founding member of the Mumbai Mobility Forum, said, “The government has pushed the aggregator cab model without a policy in place. There has been no proper public discussion or consultation, or with any stakeholders. Unlike the traditional black-and-yellow taxis and autorickshaws, where the Hakim and Khatua Committees were in place, there is no such measure here. There is a need for a regulator similar to other sectors such as real estate, electricity and insurance,” said Shenoy.

The Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP), which represents passengers, said issues with the aggregator cab model will not be resolved unless all stakeholders come together. “First, the aggregator model cannot be compared with the taxi model. The government should ensure transparency in the algorithm of these aggregators, based on which they charge passengers,” said Shirish Deshpande of the MGP.

Rapido, in a statement on Tuesday clarified that it is not a ride aggregator but a technology platform that connects passengers with captains (drivers/riders). “When a ride is booked, the fare is shown transparently on the app. The agreement on the fare is mutual, based on demand, distance and government fare guidelines. All payments go directly to the captain. The platform only shares indicative rates based on state guidelines on fares, while the final fare is agreed upon between the captain and passenger. Rapido does not dictate or fix fares, and only charges a platform fee for maintaining the app, customer support and safety processes,” said a spokesperson for Rapido.

Uber and Ola didn’t respond to questions sent by HT.