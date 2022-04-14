Application for arrest warrant against CIDCO MD, JMD made over non-payment of dues to PAPs

The CIDCO legal hassles continue over non-payment of enhanced compensation to project affected persons (PAPs) against land acquisition.

In a fresh case filed by a group of 11 farmers from Uran, an application for arrest warrant against MD, Sanjay Mukherjee, and JMD, SS Patil, was made before the civil judge, AA Shinde, senior division court, Alibag.

The matter dates back to 1989 when CIDCO was required to disburse a sum of ₹1.31Cr and ₹57.33 lakh as compensation decided by the court against land acquisition for development of Navi Mumbai. “Since 2019, there is an order for execution of the amount but CIDCO is intentionally delaying the disbursement process as the files for disbursal remain unsigned. CIDCO is merely supposed to execute the revised disbursal as per the orders already issued by the State Government in 2008. However, till date, there is no movement happening. Therefore, we were compelled to seek an arrest warrant of the MD and JMD,” said DB Patil, the lawyer representing the farmers.

Prior to the application, the farmers had also sought attachment of property. “Since December 2021, we have been informing them of initiating the proceedings for property attachment, and each time the officials concerned sought time. It was also given in writing that the disbursal would happen by January 3, 2022, but nothing happened. Since it was not possible to recover the amount by merely attaching property, the application for an arrest warrant was made,” said the advocate.

Following the application, a show cause notice was issued by the court on April 11. Reply was filed by chief lands and survey officer, Satish Kumar Khadake, seeking to dismiss the application for arrest. The court was informed about the delay caused in disbursal due to the nature of work and the quantum of compensation to be paid being very high. The officers in his affidavit have stated of disbursing the amount after compiling the information and verifying the records pertaining to the fund sanctions.

A senior CIDCO official on requesting anonymity stated that it was improper to comment on the matter as it is sub-judice. The final order on the arrest application would be given on April 19.