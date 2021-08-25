Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Areas in Mumbai to face 10% water cut on Thursday, Friday

BMC has decided to install an 80 MLD (million litres per day) pump set at the pumping station in Panjrapur
By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Representational picture (AFP)

There will be a 10% water cut in the western suburbs, parts of the Island city (excluding the F-North and F-South ward areas that houses Parel and Matunga), and L and N wards in the eastern suburbs, on Thursday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to install an 80 MLD (million litres per day) pump set at the pumping station in Panjrapur.

To facilitate this work, the civic corporation will install a new 900-mm diameter sluice valve on the existing pipeline to ensure consistent water supply to the Island city, western suburbs and parts of eastern suburbs.

The work will be carried out in a 24-hour long operation between 8am on Thursday and 8am on Friday, resulting in less inflow to Bhandup Water Complex by about 10%. htc

