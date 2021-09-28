Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Armed mob attacks guards at construction site in Thane

“We suspect the accused were barging into the site to commit robbery,” senior police inspector Anil Deshmukh, Kapurbawdi police station said.
By Gautam S Mengle
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 05:02 PM IST
The police are also checking the CCTV footage of the site. Further investigation is on. (File photo)

A mob of around 8 to 10 unidentified men allegedly attacked two security guards at an under-construction building in Kolshet, Thane earlier this week, officials said.

According to the Kapurbawdi police, the incident occurred at around 1.30 am on September 25 at a new housing project by the Lodha group. The police said that the accused reached the entrance to the construction site armed with iron rods and swords.

“We suspect that the accused were barging into the site to commit robbery. The two security guards who were on duty at the time saw the accused and tried to stop them, in response the mob attacked both the guards,” senior police inspector Anil Deshmukh, Kapurbawdi police station said.

Both the security guards, Devnath Pandey (33) and Vinay Pandey (35) sustained injuries in the attack, after which the accused fled the scene. The guards subsequently called the police control room, and the information was relayed to the Kapurbawdi police after which a team was rushed to the spot. Some construction equipment was later found to be missing from the site, officials said.

“We have registered a case of dacoity against an unidentified person under the Indian Penal Code and are conducting further inquiries into the matter. Both the security guards are now out of danger,” Deshmukh added.

The police are now checking the CCTV footage covering the site as well as roads leading up to it to identify and apprehend the accused. Repeat offenders with a history of armed robbery are also being picked up for questioning, the police said.

