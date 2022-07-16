Around 800 trees to be cut to expand golf course in Kharghar

Social activists are once again worried about the massive damage likely to be caused to the environment following a notice issued by CIDCO seeking suggestions and objections to cut around 800 trees for its golf course expansion project.

CIDCO is undertaking expansion of the Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) from the existing nine holes to an 18-hole facility equipped with state-of-the-art recreational amenities of international standards. The ₹50Cr project is likely to promote international tourism as well as facilitate hosting of tournaments. A total of 873 trees were identified to be removed as per the development plan.

“Development should be inclusive in nature wherein the existing environment is not sacrificed. The expansion of the golf course should be done without killing the trees and flattening the hill. But the sad part is that CIDCO doesn’t seem to be interested in having any kind of discussion with the citizens,” said Nareshchandra Singh, a Kharghar-based environmental activist.

The notice issued on July 13 stated that suggestions and objections are to be addressed in writing to the garden department situated at Raigad Bhavan, Belapur.

“We will not only raise our objections but also seek a report from the horticulture department on the impact this move will have on the environment,” Singh added.

Activists also questioned CIDCO’s intention to post the notification in local newspapers. “The notice was published in a regional newspaper that further raises doubts whether CIDCO is even interested in acquiring suggestions and objections as mandated by The Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act. Nevertheless, I have shared with multiple groups to ensure that the department receives maximum objections,” said another activist, Jyoti Nadkarni.

In a statement issued by CIDCO, it stated, “Out of the 873 existing trees, 727 are Casuarina Equsetifolia (Suru trees). These were planted by CIDCO within the golf course at the time of development of the same. These 727 existing Suru trees and 72 other trees of different species are proposed for transplantation within the golf course only. Along with transplantation of these trees, 9,000 new trees of native and indigenous variety are proposed for plantation, keeping in mind flora and fauna of Navi Mumbai.”

