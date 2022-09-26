Arrested Irani migrant confesses to eight more crimes

Mumbai: Naushad Ali Jaffri, who was arrested by the Property Cell on Saturday after a month-long operation, has allegedly confessed to eight previously unknown crimes, where he robbed senior citizens posing as a police officer. The Property Cell is now further analyzing his past record which dates back to 1999.

Naushad, an Irani migrant staying in Ambivali near Kalyan, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday in connection with a case registered against him in March with the Meghwadi police station.

Naushad and his accomplice Haider Jaffri had posed as policemen and stolen gold jewellery from a 70-year-old woman while she was on her morning walk. Naushad’s arrest was the culmination of a cat-and-mouse game between him and the police, which included two failed raids at his hometown and six-day surveillance, with the police posing as tempo and autorickshaw drivers.

“After his arrest, Naushad confessed to having committed eight similar crimes in Mumbai this year. Two of these cases are registered with the Kasturba Marg police station, while one each is with the Santacruz, Kalachowkie, Matunga, Deonar, MRA Marg and Navghar police stations,” said a Crime Branch officer who is part of the investigation.

The Property Cell has informed all the concerned police stations about the development and sought details from them. The police stations will be seeking his custody from the Esplanade court after his custody period with the Property Cell expires.

A study of Naushad’s antecedents shows that he has been allegedly committing similar crimes since the late 1990s. The first such case was registered against him in Gujarat in 1999.

“Naushad started in his 2020s as a more experienced history-sheeter. The job involved a particularly smooth and quick sleight of hand, where the veteran switched the jewellery with stones while the rookie keeps the target’s attention diverted. Naushad has spent years learning this skill,” said the officer.

He added that in the first case against him, Naushad posed as a constable in a team of fake policemen. Now, he impersonates a senior officer and has a small gang of youngsters working under him who pose as his constables.

The police have also discovered that Naushad always stayed on the move and never slept in his own house at night.

“Besides, the women in his house never cook. Everything, from tea in the morning to dinner at night, is always ordered from hotels and eateries. This ensured that they are able to run at a second’s notice in case of a police raid. Besides, regular interaction with local hotel staff helped turn them into informants who used to tip them off about the arrival of policemen,” the officer said.

Given his lengthy criminal record, the Property Cell is now exploring the legal grounds for invoking the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him, said sources.

