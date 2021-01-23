Arriving soon in Mumbai: Better Bandra Terminus

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) will undertake major infrastructure development work at and around Bandra Terminus to improve its accessibility, as part of its plan to redevelop seven railway stations in the city. A development plan on better road connectivity to the terminus is being prepared.

The IRSDC is looking at providing road connectivity to the terminus from SV Road. SV Road in Bandra West is one of the arterial roads in the city and connects Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Malad and Borivli. Currently, only one narrow road from the east of the railway station connects to the terminus.

“We are looking at increasing the connectivity to the terminus. We are also considering boosting the connectivity to the terminus to SV Road in Bandra. We can also relocate railway facilities at Bandra Terminus,” said SK Lohia, managing director, IRSDC.

Apart from connectivity, passenger amenities, including elevated decks connecting to the platforms, multilevel car parkings, creation of passenger waiting areas, cafes and restaurants, are also being planned. “The designs are in the development stage. Multiple agencies including the Western Railway will be contacted for the development work.” said a senior IRSDC official.

Apart from Bandra Terminus, the ISRDC plans to revamp Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Kalyan, Andheri, Dadar, Borivli and Thakurli railway stations. The redevelopment plans for terminus and stations include providing shopping complexes and hotels on the premises to increase the non- fare revenue.

Earlier, the IRSDC had submitted a proposal for development of LTT, involving creation of separate departure and arrival wings and adding of new railway platforms.

Moreover, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will also be redeveloped. The plan will involve construction of commercial spaces, including restaurants and cafes along with vehicular parking for passengers inside the terminus. Segregation of outstation and local train passenger movements with the help of interconnecting decks has been planned.