Aryan Khan case: BJP functionary alleges ‘mastermind’ Sunil Patil ‘closely associated’ with NCP

In a fresh twist in the cruise drug party case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Mohit Bharatiya on Saturday targeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alleging that one Sunil Patil, who is a member of the NCP, was the “mastermind” of the Aryan Khan case. Kamboj claimed that Patil gave the number of Kiran Gosavi, an independent witness in the case, to Sam D’Souza and told him that Gosavi will coordinate with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Patil’s name had surfaced during an investigation on corruption allegations against NCB officials.

Bharatiya, while addressing a press conference, said that he will disclose the “entire conspiracy” with all the supporting “proof”. Without naming any political party or NCP minister Nawab Malik, Kamboj said that a “narrative of lies is in the entire country.”

For the past three weeks, Malik has been levelling serious allegations against Wankhede and NCB over their vigilance, discrepancies in investigation and the information related to the officer’s religion. Malik has raised serious questions over the handling of cruise drug party accused Aryan Khan by Kiran Gosavi, who is facing serious cases and a BJP office-bearer Manish Bhanushali.

“The mastermind of the entire thing is a person named Sunil Patil. He has been an NCP member since its inception. He hails from Dhule and is connected with the party for 20 years,” Bharatiya said. He further claimed that Patil was a close friend of Rishikesh Deshmukh, the son of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, who was recently arrested.

The BJP leader said that Patil had contacted D’souza with information on the cruise party where drugs would be consumed. “Sunil Patil sent a WhatsApp message and call to Sam D’Souza on October 1. He told D’souza that there is going to be a cruise party where drugs would be consumed. He said that he has information on 27 people and sought to connect to a narcotics department’s official. Sam D’souza spoke to NCB official VV Singh about this and informed Patil,” he said.

He added further, “On October 2, Sunil Patil told Sam D’souza to connect his contact to the NCB official who will give him more details. Patil shared the number of Kiran Gosavi to D’souza and said that Gosavi will coordinate with the officials. Gosavi will share all the details with VV Singh.”

Kamboj also claimed that Patil and Sam D’souza spoke to each other in August where the former was boasting about his contacts within the corridors of power in Maharashtra and with ministers.

Reacting to the allegation, NCP minister Nawab Malik said a member of Wankhede’s private army is trying to misguide and divert the attention from the truth, which he is going to reveal on Sunday. “A member of Sameer Dawood Wankhede’s private army just held a Press Conference to misguide and divert the attention from the truth albeit unsuccessfully. I will reveal the truth tomorrow,” he said in a tweet.

Bharatiya indirectly targeted Malik and NCP saying a narrative was built against the BJP in the entire case. “The question now is, why is the cabinet minister using Sunil Patil to create this conspiracy. A narrative of lies has been weaved since last one month-linking BJP to the raid, connecting people associated with BJP as [independent] witness, that Sameer Wankhede and BJP are hand-in-glove... The minister, who is in favour of drugs, will now have to come out and respond,” he said.

