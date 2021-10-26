Aryan Khan to remain in jail for another day as Bombay HC adjourns bail hearing

The Bombay high court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on the bail application of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan till Wednesday. The matter will be taken up for the hearing again in the Bombay High Court post-lunch at 2.30 pm, Justice Nitin Sambre said.

The star-son, in jail since the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid on a Goa-bound cruise off Mumbai’s coast on October 2, will remain behind the bars for another day.

Earlier, after hearing the arguments of former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi on behalf of Aryan and advocate Amit Desai arguing for Arbaaz Merchant, another accused in the case, Justice Sambre said everybody is given circulation and heard in his court.

“I finish the board and take such matters, everybody is given circulation and heard in my court,” he said.

Meanwhile, two men accused in the case were granted bail by a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu became the first two accused to get court relief in the drugs seizure case that has caught the nation's attention due to the high profile arrests.

An NCB team had busted the alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship mid-sea on October 2. So far, 20 people, including two Nigerians, had been arrested in the case.