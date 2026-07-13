As floodwaters recede, four more bodies found in Vasai-Virar; death toll climbs to nine

VASAI/VIRAR: As floodwaters receded across the Vasai-Virar region after days of relentless rain between July 4 and 8, the scale of the disaster continued to unfold. Police recovered four decomposed bodies over the past three days, taking the toll from rain-related deaths in the twin city to nine by Sunday.

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The torrential downpour had brought large parts of Vasai-Virar to a standstill, leaving vast stretches inundated, facing prolonged power outages that lasted more than five days in several areas and disrupting essential services.

As water levels began falling on Friday, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) restored electricity to most affected areas, allowing the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) to launch an extensive clean-up drive. While civic officials had on Thursday confirmed six rain-related deaths, four more bodies have since been recovered, prompting fears that the toll could rise further.

Police officials said they are working closely with civic authorities and the fire brigade as search operations continue. They suspect more bodies could be found as flood-hit areas are cleared and drained.

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{{^usCountry}} During the clean-up of drains and waterlogged areas on Friday, police recovered the body of 32-year-old Pradeep Kumar Ramsaran Gautam from Waluv pond in Vasai East. Gautam, a resident of Ganesh Chawl in Dhanivbag, Nalasopara East, lived with his family and worked at a company in Sativali. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the clean-up of drains and waterlogged areas on Friday, police recovered the body of 32-year-old Pradeep Kumar Ramsaran Gautam from Waluv pond in Vasai East. Gautam, a resident of Ganesh Chawl in Dhanivbag, Nalasopara East, lived with his family and worked at a company in Sativali. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, Gautam fell unwell at work around 1 pm on July 8 and called his wife, Moni, to say he was heading home. When he failed to return that night, Moni approached the Pelhar police the following day and lodged a missing person’s complaint. His body was recovered during the search operations.

Later the same day, police recovered the body of an unidentified man from behind the Vasai West crematorium in the Manikpur police station limits. Investigators suspect he died by drowning and are working to establish his identity.

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On Saturday, the Vasai police recovered another unidentified body, which was sent for post-mortem examination. The investigation into the person’s identity is underway.

Another unidentified man’s body was recovered from a dam at Phoolpada in Virar after an autorickshaw driver noticed the body lying along the shoreline and alerted the police and fire brigade.

Civic officials said several victims had ventured into flooded areas and were swept away by strong currents. They added that despite repeated warnings and public advisories, some people entered ponds, dams and other waterlogged areas for a swim, leading to fatal drowning incidents.