As garbage is left uncollected by KDMC for days together, Titwala residents complain of poor waste management

Despite several complaints of poor waste management in Titwala near Kalyan, an NGO from this locality has decided to draw attention of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) by placing banners and placards on the waste dumped in public places.

The Titwala Educational Kalyankari Foundation has appealed to the residents of Titwala to inform about such places where garbage has been dumped in public places for several days. The foundation will draw the attention of the civic body by placing a ‘thank you’ placard on the waste.

“The best way to draw the civic body’s attention to the ordeal we face due to the waste dumped on the roads is by thanking them for not picking the waste. We will place placards on the waste and thank them for always neglecting our area. At least, this will make them realise their responsibility,” said Vijay Deshekar, founder of the foundation.

As per the residents of Titwala, the waste management is very poor. There is a lack of waste collecting vehicles.

“There is only one vehicle to collect the waste from Titwala. There is a need to have more vehicles as well as staff. Sometimes, the waste dumped in the garbage bin is not collected for several days. I have received photos of four or five locations from the residents,” added Deshekar, a resident of Titwala.

An officer from KDMC said, “We will inquire with the particular wards and check the situation there. The concerned officer in-charge will be asked to collect the waste without fail.”