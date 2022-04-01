Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / As masks become optional: Clean-up marshals to take on new role as ‘nuisance detectors’ to fine people for littering
mumbai news

As masks become optional: Clean-up marshals to take on new role as ‘nuisance detectors’ to fine people for littering

Tenders have been floated about two weeks ago for appointing a new agency for ‘nuisance management’ along the lines of clean-up marshals, and the rendering process is ongoing
During the pandemic, BMC marshals penalised citizens for violating Covid-safety norms. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The clean-up marshals in Mumbai are in for a new role after their agency contract with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ended on Saturday. According to sources, the procedure to appoint a new agency has started, and the marshals will now be called ‘nuisance detectors’, in charge of fining citizens for littering on streets, spitting in public, open defecating, and not cleaning after pets.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner said, “In the by-laws of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (MMC) 1888, there is a provision of penalising people for nuisance in public places. That includes fining people for spitting and littering. Fining people for not wearing face masks was temporary during the pandemic, owing to the Epidemic Diseases Act, and the Disaster Management Act. Now, these have been revoked, so it is not necessary to fine the public.”

Tenders have been floated about two weeks ago for appointing a new agency for ‘nuisance management’ along the lines of clean-up marshals, and the rendering process is ongoing.

The state cabinet on Thursday approved the decision to revoke the Disaster Management Act. Covid-19 related curbs have been lifted. A senior civic official said, “In Mumbai, the movement has returned to pre-Covid times, except for permission for a gathering of more than 200 people that required nod from the authorities so far.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP