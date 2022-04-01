As masks become optional: Clean-up marshals to take on new role as ‘nuisance detectors’ to fine people for littering

Mumbai: The clean-up marshals in Mumbai are in for a new role after their agency contract with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ended on Saturday. According to sources, the procedure to appoint a new agency has started, and the marshals will now be called ‘nuisance detectors’, in charge of fining citizens for littering on streets, spitting in public, open defecating, and not cleaning after pets.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner said, “In the by-laws of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (MMC) 1888, there is a provision of penalising people for nuisance in public places. That includes fining people for spitting and littering. Fining people for not wearing face masks was temporary during the pandemic, owing to the Epidemic Diseases Act, and the Disaster Management Act. Now, these have been revoked, so it is not necessary to fine the public.”

Tenders have been floated about two weeks ago for appointing a new agency for ‘nuisance management’ along the lines of clean-up marshals, and the rendering process is ongoing.

The state cabinet on Thursday approved the decision to revoke the Disaster Management Act. Covid-19 related curbs have been lifted. A senior civic official said, “In Mumbai, the movement has returned to pre-Covid times, except for permission for a gathering of more than 200 people that required nod from the authorities so far.”

