As poaching buzz returns, Uddhav summons Sena (UBT) MPs to Mumbai

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray is rallying his flock once again, after Union minister Pratap Jadhav of the Shiv Sena said it was only a matter of time before Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs switched sides.

Mumbai, India - May 04, 2023: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray alongside MP Anil Desai and MP Sanjay Raut, addresses a press conference, at Matoshree, Bandra (East), in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 04, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

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Thackeray has called all nine Sena (UBT) MPs to Mumbai on Sunday, in light of Jadhav’s remark, although party MP Sanjay Raut called the meeting “routine”.

Talk of defections has intensified as the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress fractures, with a likely breakaway faction backing the BJP-led NDA government in Delhi. These developments could weaken the standing of the Shiv Sena, another regional party, and Sena chief and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde is trying to shore up his position by getting Sena (UBT) MPs to switch sides, party insiders say. According to some leaders, seven Sena (UBT) MPs met Shinde secretly during a recent visit to Delhi.

While chatter about Sena (UBT) defections surfaces every now and then, Jadhav’s comments about ‘Operation Tiger’ on Saturday were worrying. He said, “Operation Tiger is in its final stage. It will materialise when deputy chief minister Shinde gets an appropriate muhurat.” ‘Operation Tiger’ is what the Sena has christened its plan to poach Sena (UBT)’s elected representatives.

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the buzz is Sena (UBT) legislator Ambadas Danve, who said there have been discussions about some MPs since the Lok Sabha elections two years ago. “There are some leaders who have openly expressed their inclination. We know who they are. It is time to openly admit it,” said Danve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the buzz is Sena (UBT) legislator Ambadas Danve, who said there have been discussions about some MPs since the Lok Sabha elections two years ago. “There are some leaders who have openly expressed their inclination. We know who they are. It is time to openly admit it,” said Danve. {{/usCountry}}

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He was indirectly referring to the Sena (UBT)’s Parbhani MP, Sanjay Jadhav, who recently told party workers in his constituency that “things could change in the future”. Danve was promptly dispatched to Parbhani, to assess the situation on ground and remove local party office-bearers who were close to Jadhav.

Despite discontent among some local leaders, Sena (UBT) insiders rubbished an imminent split in the party. Still, they say, a couple of its nine MPs may skip Sunday’s meeting with Thackeray. Sanjay Jadhav may stay away, while the party’s Hingoli MP, Nagesh Patil Ashitikar said he is busy with his son’s council election and may not attend.

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The party’s Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure has been ‘missing’ from his constituency for the last two days, and has not denied speculation that he could jump ship. During a recent convention of the party in Shirdi, another senior leader and former MP, Chandrakant Khaire, had cast doubts over Wakchaure’s loyalty.

Raut said talk of defections and ‘Operation Tiger’ are “routine political rumours” spread periodically by the BJP. “Meetings at Matoshree are held regularly. Sunday’s meeting has been convened to discuss issues such as development funds, the monsoon, and other matters with our nine MPs,” Raut said.

The Sena (UBT)’s Hingoli MP, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, said, “There is no truth to these rumours. I am trying to attend the meeting tomorrow, but our leadership knows I am busy with my son’s council elections.”

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Sena leaders say the party would welcome any leaders willing to join them. Bharat Gogawale, state employment guarantee scheme minister, said that if some MPs had made up their minds, a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray was unlikely to make a difference. “Once someone has taken a firm decision, it is difficult to stop them. Things will become clear in the next few days,” Gogawale said.