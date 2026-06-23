Mumbai: With Mumbai facing a delayed monsoon and water cuts already in force, corporators across party lines on Monday urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to revive traditional water sources, plug leakages and crack down on unauthorised water use.

As water crisis deepens, corporators seek revival of wells, crackdown on tanker mafia

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The worsening water shortage dominated the BMC’s general body meeting, with elected representatives pressing the civic administration to adopt immediate and long-term measures to ease the crisis.

Leader of the House, Ganesh Khankar, proposed a citywide campaign to revive wells, calling on the BMC to clean, restore and register them while conducting a comprehensive audit of all borewells. The audit, he said, should identify functional, non-functional and unauthorised borewells, followed by a policy for their regulation, recharge and sustainable use. Khankar also demanded that the BMC’s decision to stop supplying water to public swimming pools be extended to private pools.

Corporators said residents were increasingly questioning them about water cuts and the measures being taken to prevent a deeper crisis.

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{{^usCountry}} Siddharth Sharma, corporator from Malad East, said Mumbai’s water security had become overly dependent on rainfall. “There are 17,437 wells across the city, but only 619 have received NOCs from the BMC. If these wells are cleaned and maintained by the civic body, it will reduce pressure on the city’s seven reservoirs,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siddharth Sharma, corporator from Malad East, said Mumbai’s water security had become overly dependent on rainfall. “There are 17,437 wells across the city, but only 619 have received NOCs from the BMC. If these wells are cleaned and maintained by the civic body, it will reduce pressure on the city’s seven reservoirs,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ankit Prabhu, corporator from Goregaon, called for stricter implementation of rainwater harvesting norms and action against the “tanker mafia”, alleging that tanker prices had risen sharply amid the shortage.

Ayesha Vanu, corporator from Wadala, urged the civic body to take immediate measures such as desilting Tulsi and Vihar lakes while larger water projects remain under way.

Responding to the concerns, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said, “Mumbai has enough water stock until August 20. We will disconnect water connections to swimming pools and construction sites drawing BMC water through unauthorised means.”

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Bangar added that the BMC had already begun reviving wells across the city. He also said the seven sewage treatment plants (STPs) under construction would enable Mumbai to recycle nearly 1,200 million litres of water a day, reducing the use of potable water for non-drinking purposes.