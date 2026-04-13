‘Ashatai was planning a comeback’

Ashatai had not been keeping well for the past several months. But just a week ago, she told me she had recovered enough and was ready to perform at a live event. We had even begun the planning process, but then this happened. Mumbai: Attendees stand during a moment of silence observed in memoriam of singing legend Asha Bhosle, before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday, April 12, 2026. Bhosle, India's beloved singing icon, died at the age of 92 on Sunday following multiple organ failure, doctors treating her said. (PTI)

We would visit her often and sit with her after her health declined. Despite battling a serious illness, she would play her songs and take us back in time. Fifteen days ago, she even sang a devotional song on Lord Dattaguru, which I shared on social media.

Owing to my deep love for Mohammed Rafi songs, I have been organising an award ceremony in his name every year on December 24, his birth anniversary, for the past 18 years. I had always wished to honour Ashatai with this award. When we expressed this wish to her in 2014, she graciously accepted, attended the event, and received the award at the hands of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The following year, when we were preparing again for the Rafi awards ceremony, I unexpectedly received a call from her. She wanted to attend the ceremony, saying Rafi sahab was like god to her. She attended the programme that year even though she had not been invited – she participated wholeheartedly, praised us, appreciated the awardees, and showed what true simplicity looked like, which marked the beginning of our bond.

It was truly my honor that she considered me her own. On Raksha Bandhan, she would invite me home, tie a rakhi, cook food herself, and lovingly serve us. She embraced my entire family, my wife Pratima and son Omkar, as her own. On Bhau Beej, she would visit my home with a traditional lamp made of flour, and perform rituals with pure affection.

The song ‘Soniyachya taati ujalalya jyoti’ is commonly played in Marathi households during Diwali. I had heard the song since childhood. But I had never imagined that the legendary singer would one day perform it as part of a ritual as my sister. The bond felt like a divine blessing.

Whenever we met, whether at her home or mine, it would turn into a musical gathering. She would share countless memories from her musical journey. Listening to the hardships she faced often brought tears to our eyes. Yet she never wavered. Her life truly reflected the lines of her own immortal song, enduring pain with grace and turning it into strength. She was a fountain of joy, just as vibrant in person as in her music. She showered immense love not only on me but on music lovers everywhere.

On behalf of music lovers, I had the privilege of creating two memorable tributes for her. One was naming a garden at Bandra Reclamation as ‘Sangeet Sagar Asha’, which was inaugurated by her; she loved the place. Another was launching a line of awards named after her for young radio talent, recognising her deep connection with radio. She attended that event as well, held in the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Last year, on June 27, the birth anniversary of RD Burman, Ashatai insisted that we visit his home. We went there and celebrated the legendary composer’s birthday by cutting a cake. She also garlanded his photograph, and standing before it, sang Gulzar’s immortal words: ‘Mera kuch samaan tumhare paas pada hai’.

Today, the memories are overwhelming. There is so much to say, but words fail at this moment.

(The cultural affairs minister spoke to Faisal Malik)