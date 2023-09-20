Asking kids to know names of private parts an attack of leftist ecosystem: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday described an educational exercise of finding out whether KG students knew about their private parts as an attack by the leftist ecosystem. He said leftists are not just opponents of Hindus or Bharat, but the entire world.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

He was speaking at the launch of Marathi book ‘Jagala Pokharnari Davi Walvi’ (World-Weakening Leftist Termites) in Pune.

“I visited a school in Gujarat where a seer showed me an instruction in a kindergarten school. It said the class teachers have been asked to find out whether KG-2 pupils knew the names of their private parts. The attack (of leftist ecosystem) has come this far and it is not possible without the help of the people.”

The RSS chief said such attacks are being made on all the auspicious things in “our” culture. “The first order after the new government was formed in the US (after Donald Trump) was related to school, where teachers were asked not to talk to pupils about their gender. Pupils should be able to decide on their own. If a boy says that he is now a girl, then the boy should be allowed to use the toilet meant for girls,” Bhagwat said.

“Why wouldn’t their culture stink,” he wondered.

During his speech, Bhagwat also said that leftist people have arrogance and “excessive pride in their evil tendency”. “They do not have people’s support and may have some money power but their ecosystem is growing. We (RSS) are lagging behind there.”

The leftist people have started “Cultural Marxism” to destroy auspicious things in the world and the onus of freeing the world from this crisis is going to be on Bharat, Bhagwat said. “The leftist people in Western countries took a stand against auspicious things and started destruction. Society is suffering from their stand in the name of deliberation. Human behaviour is inclining towards beastly tendencies and this crisis is now hovering over India as well,” he said.

“It has reached our families and Indian society needs to be alert,” the RSS chief said.

The RSS chief said the leftists wanted to pollute American culture and they succeeded in it. “They are not just opponents of Hindus or Bharat, but the entire world. They think they are powerful, they are gods. They call themselves scientists, but they are not,” he said.

He said there is a need to “shred the confusion they (leftists) have created about our own world”. “This book is a textbook for such work,” Bhagwat said, adding that the translation of the book should be done in Hindi and English.