Asking PM Modi to allow IAF to supply oxygen for Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he will seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help in sourcing oxygen through the Indian Air Force for the state battered by the ongoing coronavirus disease crisis. Thackeray was addressing the people of the state virtually as the situation in Maharashtra continues to deteriorate.

"I am writing to PM to allow air force to supply oxygen," CM Thackeray said in his address.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 60,212 fresh infections of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing the state's cumulative tally past 3.5 million-mark, CM Thackeray announced in his address.

Maharashtra’s cumulative case tally now stands at 3,519,208 and the death toll at 58,526, the health department said.

A day earlier, the state saw 51,751 fresh coronavirus disease cases and 258 deaths, data showed. The state's cumulative case tally now stands at 34,58,996 and the toll at 58,245, it said.

Ahead of Thackeray’s address to the state, people were seen on the streets of the financial capital on Tuesday evening buying essential items. Vegetable vendors and general stores selling fast-moving consumer goods saw higher buying from around 5.30pm when the CM's office informed of Thackeray's virtual address on Tuesday over social media platforms, reported PTI.

Over the past fortnight, Maharashtra has been witnessing a massive growth in daily infections with cities like Mumbai and Pune, and also some districts like Aurangabad witnessing a surge in cases.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for 80.80 per cent of fresh Covid-19 cases reported in a day, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday as 161,736 new infections were registered in 24 hours.