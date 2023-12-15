Aspiring actress endures exploitation in sham audition; four booked

MUMBAI: On Wednesday an investigation was initiated following a complaint from an 18-year-old aspiring actress. The woman, hailing from Vasai, reported that three men and a woman, claiming affiliation with a production house, coerced her into filming explicit scenes for a supposed film, subsequently uploading the videos online without her consent.

According to the Arnala police, the aspiring actress received a call on November 1 from an individual purporting to be associated with a production house. The caller offered her a role in a film to be released on OTT platforms.

The next day woman attended an audition at a farmhouse near Arnala Beach. The accused had announced that they were shooting a web series and were auditioning female actors for a leading role.

“When I reached the farmhouse, there were three men, including a cameraman, co-actor, and the director. There was also a woman make-up artist,” said the actress in her complaint. The woman was then told to strip and shoot some obscene scenes. The woman refused but the men forced her. Following the audition, she left the location expecting a callback from the production house. However, no communication ensued for over a month.

On Wednesday, she discovered that a pornographic film, featuring her, had been uploaded online. Alerted by an acquaintance, the aspiring actress approached the police to file a complaint. A police officer stated that they have transferred the investigation to the crime branch, suspecting the involvement of these individuals in a larger racket.

