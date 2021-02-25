At 1,167, Mumbai sees second highest Covid-19 cases in a day

The city on Wednesday recorded 1,167 new cases of Covid-19, crossing the 1,000 cases mark for the first time since November 28, 2020 when Mumbai had reported 1,063 cases in a single day. The highest number of Covid cases reported in a day so far was 1,354 on October 28, 2020.

With Wednesday seeing the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day, Mumbai’s Covid tally has now reached 3,21,699. The city also recorded four deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the toll to 11,458, with a case fatality rate of 3.9%. The number of active cases is 6,900 on Wednesday, up from 6,119 on Tuesday. Active cases were at 5,466 and 5,986 on Sunday and Monday respectively. The recovery rate is 94%. On Tuesday, Mumbai conducted 21,113 tests for Covid-19. So far, 3,185,334 tests have been conducted since the beginning of the outbreak.

Barring the occasional dip, there has been a noticeable rise in the number of reported cases with over 700 cases being reported on most days of the past week for the first time since December 2020. On Sunday, there were 921 new cases of Covid-19, followed by 761 new cases on Monday. Last Saturday, Mumbai saw 897 new Covid-19 cases, and on Friday 823 new cases were reported.

There were a handful of days in November 2020 when Mumbai had recorded over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases, with the highest on November 28 at 1,147 cases. Since then, the daily tally had not crossed 1,000 till Wednesday.

The doubling rate of Covid-19 in Mumbai has drastically reduced to 294 days, compared to last week when it was 393 days on Friday and 417 days on Thursday. Doubling rate is time needed for the present number of cases to double. The average growth rate of Covid-19 went up to 0.24% on Wednesday, compared to last week when it was 0.18% on Friday and 0.17% on Thursday.

On Tuesday, during a review meeting with municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure medical facilities in the city were prepared to deal with a spike in reported cases. BMC will audit intensive care units (ICUs) and hospital beds with oxygen and ventilator facilities. The CM also reviewed BMC’s efforts to curb cases in the city.

As of Wednesday, Mumbai has 13,119 beds for symptomatic or serious cases of Covid-19; 1,554 ICU beds; 940 ventilator beds; and 8,013 beds with oxygen points.

Last Thursday, Chahal had directed BMC to tighten containment zones by sealing buildings with more than five cases of Covid-19. He also directed BMC to crack down on those who do not wear mask and/ or violate home quarantine rules if they are high-risk contacts of Covid-positive patients. Chahal said the number of clean up marshals should be doubled from 2,400 to 4,800, and the target for the number of people fined daily for not wearing face masks was raised from 12,500 to 25,000.