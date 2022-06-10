At 2,813, state sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15, city adds 1702 Covid cases

Mumbai: The city continued to add more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the third day in a row with 1702 infections being reported on Thursday. Meanwhile, the state recorded 2,813 fresh cases with one fatality. The Maharashtra figure is highest since February 15 this year when 2,831 cases were reported on a single day.

The Test Positivity rate (TRP) of the state stood at 6.73% as there were 2813 cases of the total 41,752 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. In Mumbai, the TPR was 9.64% as 17,648 tests were carried out in 24 hours.

Following the steady spike of cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sent samples to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genome sequencing last week.

“We were told that most of the samples have been found to be Omicron positive. Besides this, there could be some new sub-lineages of the virus which needs to be explained to us by NIV, Pune. A complete report may come from their end by next week,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer in the BMC.

Till now a total of 16,94,93,371 doses have been administered across Maharashtra. These include first, second, and precautionary doses.

Senior officials said that the BMC has started to reach out to citizens to come forward and take the vaccine in the wake of rising cases.

Dr Vasant Nagvekar, infectious diseases expert and state Covid-19 task force member said people need to take precautions. He said, “Since the cases are increasing, citizens should start wearing masks in closed places and especially during gatherings and functions.”

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner said that he has instructed the BMC to contact all the eligible citizens and urge them to take the precautionary doses.

“Besides increasing the number of tests in Mumbai, we are reaching out to people at the ward level and requesting them to complete their quota of vaccines by this way widespread infection could be avoided,” said Dighavkar.

The active cases have now reached 11,571 with Mumbai leading with 7998 followed by Thane with 1984 and Pune with 751 cases respectively. The death toll has now reached 1,47,867 with Pune again leading with 20,545 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,570 patients and Thane with 11,919.