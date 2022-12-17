At 35.9 degrees Celsius, Mumbai hottest in India for a second day

Mumbai For a second day in a row, Mumbai on Saturday was the hottest in India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded day time temperature or maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius, which was 3.4 degrees above normal, at the Santacruz weather station - representative of Mumbai. The morning was also warm with minimum temperature 5.4 degrees above normal at 23.4 degrees Celsius.

On December 16, Mumbai had record maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius.

Officials at the IMD said not just Mumbai but the entire Konkan (35.4 degrees Celsius in Ratnagiri) is witnessing warm day and night temperatures.

“Warm lower-level winds are easterly to northeasterly over most parts of the state, including adjoining parts of central India. This also delayed the sea breeze setting over west coast than its normal time of near noon, which has led to rise in temperature,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general and head of IMD’s Climate Research and Services, Pune.

Hosalikar added that models are not indicating much relief in day time temperatures in the next few days. “Mumbai weather could remain on warmer side,” said Hosalikar.

When asked if this was unusual for this time of the year, Hosalikar added that the tropical belt witnessed large intra-seasonal variability and therefore tough to say so. However, over the last decade, day time temperatures in Mumbai have crossed 36 degrees Celsius.