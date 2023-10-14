Mumbai: An assistant police inspector (API) of the special Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) was booked on Thursday for allegedly blackmailing a 40-year-old woman with her nude photos and raping her multiple times.

ATS inspector booked for raping woman multiple times, stalking her minor daughter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Vishwas Patil, is presently posted with Maharashtra ATS. According to the police, the woman, a resident of the western suburbs, approached them after Patil started to stalk her minor daughter as well. The complainant is associated with several government departments, including the police, because of the services she provides.

“In 2019, when Patil was working with the ATS, he met the woman while working on the gangster Ravi Pujari case. He increased his friendship with her. He even promised to give her more business from the police department and started talking about his problems with her. She told him she was not interested. That was when he told her he liked her. She complained about the same to an inspector of the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai crime branch where Patil worked at the time. However, she was told not to complain to senior police officials,” an officer from Azad Maidan police station said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In October 2020, Patil called her regarding one assignment and asked her to meet him in the Shivaji Park area. They met at the Prakash Hotel in Dadar. However, as the crowd was increasing in the restaurant, he asked her to come to a nearby flat where they could speak properly. He then gave her a cold drink. After drinking, she felt drowsy and tried to leave the place, but the officer then allegedly sexually assaulted her,” the police officer added.

Patil then allegedly raped her multiple times by threatening to make her photographs viral which were taken by him.

“He also threatened her that if she complained, he would kill her family in an encounter as he has already worked with the Anti-Extortion Cell and dealt with several gangsters. He then started tracking the woman’s phone and her location, even unknown people were seen waiting outside her house and she could get videos of the area from Patil, who kept on blackmailing her,” the police officer said, adding that Patil now has started to use bad words about the complainant’s minor daughter after which she decided to lodge a case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patil was booked under sections 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman), 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The case will be transferred to Shivaji Park police station as the incident has happened in their jurisdiction.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!