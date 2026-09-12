Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Court refuses to accept accused’s guilty plea, orders trial

MUMBAI: The sessions court on Friday rejected the plea of Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam, accused of attacking actor Saif Ali Khan during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence in January 2025, to plead guilty and seek leniency, ruling that he would have to face trial in the case.

Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam (ANI)

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Islam first expressed willingness to plead guilty on August 28, two weeks after the court framed charges against him on August 14, when he had pleaded not guilty. He reiterated his request on Friday. The court, however, declined to accept it and posted the matter for recording of evidence from September 24.

Islam’s plea to admit guilt marked a stark departure from his stand when he had sought bail. In the bail application filed through advocate Vipul Dushing, he had denied committing the alleged offences, claimed there was no material connecting him to the crime and described the FIR against him as an “imaginary story” of the complainant.

Shortly before the charges were framed, however, he told the court that he wanted to admit his guilt and seek leniency. Dushing had, at that time, told HT that Islam was “repenting for the act he committed”.

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, when Islam was produced before the court via video conferencing, he refused to acknowledge Dushing as his lawyer. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to armed robbery, causing grievous hurt and house-trespass, besides offences under the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, when Islam was produced before the court via video conferencing, he refused to acknowledge Dushing as his lawyer. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to armed robbery, causing grievous hurt and house-trespass, besides offences under the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Rules. {{/usCountry}}

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The case dates back to January 16, 2025, when an intruder entered the actor’s 12th floor apartment in Bandra and allegedly attacked him and two members of his household staff. Khan suffered multiple injuries and underwent a surgery at Lilavati Hospital while Islam was arrested two days after the incident and has remained in judicial custody since.

According to the prosecution’s account reproduced in Islam’s bail plea, the intruder allegedly warned the nurse caring for Khan’s four-year-old son Jehangir to remain silent by whispering “no noise”, before attacking her when she tried to pick up the child. When she asked what he wanted, the intruder allegedly replied, “Paisa Chahiye” and demanded ₹1 crore. The nanny then escaped screaming, bringing Khan and Kareena Kapoor to the room, where the intruder allegedly attacked the actor.

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Khan suffered injuries to his neck, shoulder, back, wrist and elbow, while staff member Geeta also sustained injuries, the bail plea said.

With the court rejecting Islam’s attempt to plead guilty, the case will now proceed to trial, with evidence scheduled to be recorded from September 24.