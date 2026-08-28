Bangladeshi man accused of stabbing Saif Ali Khan seeks to plead guilty, court asks for prosecution's reply
The court asked the prosecution to file its reply on Mohammad Shariful Islam's application and adjourned the hearing to September 11.
The Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Bandra in January last year approached a Mumbai court on Friday and sought to plead guilty in the case.
Mohammad Shariful Islam, arrested two days after the incident, is currently in judicial custody. His lawyer, Vipul Dushing, told news agency PTI that the accused filed an application expressing his willingness to plead guilty and sought leniency from the court.
The court asked the prosecution to file its reply and adjourned the hearing to September 11.
The charges against the accused were framed earlier this month by the court of additional sessions judge G P Deshmukh. Islam was charged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for 'robbery accompanied by the use of a deadly weapon', causing grievous hurt and house trespass, as well as relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Rules.
He had pleaded not guilty in front of the court at that time.
The Saif Ali Khan stabbing
Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on January 16, 2025. The 54-year-old actor underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital and was discharged after five days.
The accused told the Mumbai Police at the time that he stabbed the actor because he had held him tightly from the front during the violent confrontation after he entered the house, allegedly for robbery.
The accused was arrested by the police after a manhunt that spanned multiple locations, days after the alleged attack. Saif Ali Khan was grievously injured in the scuffle.
Doctors at Lilavati Hospital had revealed that the actor walked in with a knife lodged in his spine, adding that his spinal fluid was leaking. He was admitted to the hospital with six injuries, which included two deep wounds on his left hand and neck. The actor underwent multiple surgeries before being discharged.
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